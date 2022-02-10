Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.58 ($105.26).

BNR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($124.14) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €77.18 ($88.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.13. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($64.66).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.