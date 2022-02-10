Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.58 ($105.26).

BNR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($124.14) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BNR opened at €77.18 ($88.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.13. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($64.66).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

