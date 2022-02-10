Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,797 ($78.39) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,984.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.42 billion and a PE ratio of -25.66.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

