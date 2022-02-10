Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $131.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.39 million and the highest is $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $20,211,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. Upwork has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

