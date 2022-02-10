Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 123,048 Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

