Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Autohome stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

