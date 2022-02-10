Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

