Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

