Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 528,429 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,035,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 28.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.