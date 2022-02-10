Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

