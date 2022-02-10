Barclays Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.92.

PFG stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

