Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

B4B3 opened at €9.95 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 and a 200-day moving average of €11.10. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.94). The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

