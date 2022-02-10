Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.36.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.