Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESLT stock opened at $175.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

