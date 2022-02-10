Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 148,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

