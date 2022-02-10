Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.97 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 133.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $159.09 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $138.85 and a one year high of $257.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

