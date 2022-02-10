Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,710 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

