Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,436 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,846 shares of company stock valued at $693,089. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.56 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.