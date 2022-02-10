Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Sells $80,700.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $568.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

