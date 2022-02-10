StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 17,900 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,429.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,429.94.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 64,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,688.28.
- On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,747.04.
- On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,751.14.
- On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00.
Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
