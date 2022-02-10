Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.