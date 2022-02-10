PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,555,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.