22,700 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Glaukos by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,778,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

