Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.14 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Albany International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Albany International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

