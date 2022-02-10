Peter J. Morgan III Sells 4,480 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

