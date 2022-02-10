Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.89 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 679.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

