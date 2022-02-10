Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $972.36 million, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

