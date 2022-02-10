Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

