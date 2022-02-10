QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Hold Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 102,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

