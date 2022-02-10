Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $684.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.