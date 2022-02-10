Barclays PLC Acquires 10,841 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 636,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78.

AxoGen Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.