Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $328.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

