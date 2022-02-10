Berenberg Bank Trims ITM Power (LON:ITM) Target Price to GBX 225

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITM. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.34) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.48).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.90.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

