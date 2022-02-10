Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $45,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.50 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

