CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 278,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.