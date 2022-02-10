Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

