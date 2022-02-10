Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

