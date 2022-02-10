Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About Rush Street Interactive

