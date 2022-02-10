Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $47,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 405,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,336,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

