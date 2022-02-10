Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.