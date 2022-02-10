Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.
NYSE DQ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.