Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of AGIO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

