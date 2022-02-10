14,633 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $17,949,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $12,625,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSDAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

