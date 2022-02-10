Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $168,000 Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCAXU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 107.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.