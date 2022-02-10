12,200 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. Hippo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

