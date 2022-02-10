First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

