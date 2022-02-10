American Century Companies Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOR stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $971.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

