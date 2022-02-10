First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,024,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
