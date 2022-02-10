First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $346.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

