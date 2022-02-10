American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,693 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

