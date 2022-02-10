Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.55. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 19,246 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
