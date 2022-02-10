Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $37.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 1,614 shares traded.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

